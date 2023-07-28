Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, VMI stock has gone down by -6.48%, with a monthly decline of -14.23% and a quarterly plunge of -9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Valmont Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.41% for VMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is above average at 21.33x. The 36-month beta value for VMI is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VMI is $346.40, which is $74.37 above than the current price. The public float for VMI is 20.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of VMI on July 28, 2023 was 159.40K shares.

VMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) has dropped by -7.68 compared to previous close of 281.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for VMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $300 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

VMI Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMI fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.10. In addition, Valmont Industries Inc. saw -21.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMI starting from Freye Theodor Werner, who sale 549 shares at the price of $293.00 back on May 02. After this action, Freye Theodor Werner now owns 5,749 shares of Valmont Industries Inc., valued at $160,857 using the latest closing price.

Schapper Aaron M, the Group President Infrastructure of Valmont Industries Inc., sale 4,033 shares at $309.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Schapper Aaron M is holding 13,629 shares at $1,247,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valmont Industries Inc. stands at +5.77. The total capital return value is set at 16.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.92. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.