Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Stock Showcases -0.13% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has seen a -4.19% decrease in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a -10.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for UTZ’s stock, with a -1.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) is 164.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is $19.57, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 64.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On July 28, 2023, UTZ’s average trading volume was 482.90K shares.

UTZ) stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -3.85 in relation to previous closing price of 17.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

UTZ Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,873 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 95,313 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc., sale 2,887 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,372,094 shares at $54,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.