Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) Stock

The stock of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has seen a 4.58% increase in the past week, with a 21.01% gain in the past month, and a 27.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ABCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.46% for ABCB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is 8.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABCB is 1.15.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is $41.13, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for ABCB is 65.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On July 28, 2023, ABCB’s average trading volume was 469.32K shares.

The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 41.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $41 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

ABCB Trading at 19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +22.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.35. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Choate William Millard, who purchase 7,490 shares at the price of $33.38 back on May 23. After this action, Choate William Millard now owns 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $250,023 using the latest closing price.

McKendry William D, the Chief Risk Officer of Ameris Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McKendry William D is holding 30,134 shares at $30,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at +31.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.58. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), the company’s capital structure generated 64.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.29. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.