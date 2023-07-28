Understanding the 6.63% Volatility Levels of Travelzoo’s (TZOO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Travelzoo (TZOO) has seen a -14.60% decrease in the past week, with a -21.44% drop in the past month, and a 11.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for TZOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.63% for TZOO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) Right Now?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TZOO is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TZOO is $13.67, which is $6.71 above the current price. The public float for TZOO is 7.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TZOO on July 28, 2023 was 143.43K shares.

TZOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has dropped by -13.00 compared to previous close of 8.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TZOO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TZOO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TZOO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $18 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

TZOO Trading at -21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TZOO fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Travelzoo saw 56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TZOO starting from BARTEL RALPH, who sale 42,807 shares at the price of $8.69 back on Jun 28. After this action, BARTEL RALPH now owns 7,417,129 shares of Travelzoo, valued at $371,993 using the latest closing price.

BARTEL RALPH, the 10% Owner of Travelzoo, sale 32,500 shares at $8.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that BARTEL RALPH is holding 7,459,936 shares at $285,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+85.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travelzoo stands at +9.48. Equity return is now at value 218.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travelzoo (TZOO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.