Understanding the 13.19% Volatility Levels of Latch Inc.’s (LTCH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, LTCH stock has gone down by -13.90%, with a monthly gain of 26.77% and a quarterly surge of 120.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.19% for Latch Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for LTCH stock, with a simple moving average of 67.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Latch Inc. (LTCH) is $2.50, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for LTCH is 138.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTCH on July 28, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

LTCH) stock’s latest price update

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 1.64. However, the company has experienced a -13.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

LTCH Trading at 21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH fell by -13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6638. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 126.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-326.49 for the present operating margin

-14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latch Inc. stands at -402.13. The total capital return value is set at -41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.81.

Based on Latch Inc. (LTCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.