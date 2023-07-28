TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Stock Experiences 6.62% Monthly Change

In the past week, TNET stock has gone up by 3.17%, with a monthly gain of 6.62% and a quarterly surge of 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for TriNet Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.15% for TNET’s stock, with a 24.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is above average at 18.35x. The 36-month beta value for TNET is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNET is $99.60, which is -$4.25 below than the current price. The public float for TNET is 55.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TNET on July 28, 2023 was 373.98K shares.

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.58 in comparison to its previous close of 95.66, however, the company has experienced a 3.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $115 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

TNET Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.46. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Goldfield Burton M., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $94.99 back on Jun 26. After this action, Goldfield Burton M. now owns 176,239 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $664,936 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 2,786 shares at $95.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 176,239 shares at $267,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.02. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 71.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.60. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.