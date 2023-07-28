Treasure Global Inc.’s (TGL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has gone up by 7.29% for the week, with a -33.27% drop in the past month and a -38.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.14% for TGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.42% for TGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 9.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on July 28, 2023 was 175.66K shares.

TGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) has jumped by 5.24 compared to previous close of 0.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGL Trading at -31.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8897. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -52.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who sale 1,702,899 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 0 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $1,046,431 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., purchase 202,899 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 1,702,899 shares at $811,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.