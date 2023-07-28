Trading Update: Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Stock Endures 3.43% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has gone up by 5.53% for the week, with a 11.77% rise in the past month and a 19.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for VBTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for VBTX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Right Now?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) by analysts is $25.00, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for VBTX is 52.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VBTX was 538.26K shares.

VBTX) stock’s latest price update

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 20.75. However, the company has experienced a 5.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $20.50 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

VBTX Trading at 11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Morrison Gregory B, who purchase 1,252 shares at the price of $19.98 back on Jun 14. After this action, Morrison Gregory B now owns 26,554 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAM FALLON, the Director of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that WILLIAM FALLON is holding 15,713 shares at $31,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +29.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.