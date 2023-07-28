The Volatility of Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) Stock: A -13.37% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has seen a -13.37% decrease in the past week, with a 41.44% gain in the past month, and a 21.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for RNLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for RNLX’s stock, with a 23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RNLX is also noteworthy at 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNLX is $4.94, which is $2.15 above than the current price. The public float for RNLX is 45.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of RNLX on July 28, 2023 was 675.39K shares.

RNLX) stock’s latest price update

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.81 in relation to previous closing price of 3.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares surge +42.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Renalytix Plc saw 52.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1790.67 for the present operating margin

+12.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc stands at -1524.44. The total capital return value is set at -91.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.83. Equity return is now at value -207.50, with -99.60 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 40.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.74. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.