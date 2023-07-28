The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Viasat Inc.’s (VSAT) Stock

The stock of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a -10.50% decrease in the past week, with a -27.43% drop in the past month, and a -9.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.12% for VSAT’s stock, with a -18.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by analysts is $51.60, which is $22.18 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 96.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VSAT was 813.92K shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has decreased by -2.13 when compared to last closing price of 30.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/13/23 that Viasat’s Stock Plunge Shows Why Elon Musk’s SpaceX Strategy Might Be Right

VSAT Trading at -26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.83. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 200 shares at the price of $41.90 back on Jul 10. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,477 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $8,380 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat Inc., sale 272 shares at $46.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,677 shares at $12,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.