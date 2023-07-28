The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NetScout Systems Inc.’s (NTCT) Stock

In the past week, NTCT stock has gone down by -6.34%, with a monthly decline of -4.31% and a quarterly surge of 3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for NetScout Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for NTCT’s stock, with a -9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) Right Now?

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTCT is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NTCT is $35.33, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for NTCT is 68.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCT on July 28, 2023 was 383.14K shares.

NTCT) stock’s latest price update

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.11 in relation to previous closing price of 29.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.15. In addition, NetScout Systems Inc. saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from DOWNING JOHN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on May 17. After this action, DOWNING JOHN now owns 105,086 shares of NetScout Systems Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR, the Director of NetScout Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR is holding 131,298 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetScout Systems Inc. stands at +6.52. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.