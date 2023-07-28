The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s (DDL) Stock

The stock of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) has gone up by 12.16% for the week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month and a -18.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.65% for DDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for DDL’s stock, with a -25.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is $40.16, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for DDL is 101.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDL on July 28, 2023 was 549.18K shares.

DDL) stock’s latest price update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

DDL Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -31.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -125.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,808.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.76. Total debt to assets is 59.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 67.31 and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.