The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM): A Technical Analysis

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) is $316.31, which is -$65.68 below the current market price. The public float for SAM is 9.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAM on July 28, 2023 was 126.70K shares.

SAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) has increased by 18.76 when compared to last closing price of 313.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/26/23 that Boston Beer’s Twisted Tea Could Be a Summer Hit. Belly Up to the Stock Again.

SAM’s Market Performance

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has seen a 22.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.70% gain in the past month and a 17.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for SAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.52% for SAM’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SAM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

SAM Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAM rose by +22.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.45. In addition, The Boston Beer Company Inc. saw 13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAM starting from Geist John C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $341.35 back on Jun 05. After this action, Geist John C now owns 5,573 shares of The Boston Beer Company Inc., valued at $3,413,518 using the latest closing price.

Burwick David A, the President and CEO of The Boston Beer Company Inc., sale 1,644 shares at $326.38 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Burwick David A is holding 47,910 shares at $536,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+42.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boston Beer Company Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25.

Based on The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.