The -13.88% Decline of uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has gone down by -4.42% for the week, with a -15.62% drop in the past month and a -50.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.18% for QURE’s stock, with a -51.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for uniQure N.V. (QURE) by analysts is $44.64, which is $35.13 above the current market price. The public float for QURE is 44.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of QURE was 883.69K shares.

QURE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has surged by 0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 9.50, but the company has seen a -4.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -38.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from CALOZ PIERRE, who sale 15,117 shares at the price of $11.36 back on Jul 10. After this action, CALOZ PIERRE now owns 95,098 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $171,729 using the latest closing price.

Gut Robert, the Director of uniQure N.V., sale 3,228 shares at $18.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Gut Robert is holding 47,669 shares at $60,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.76 for the present operating margin

+88.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -119.07. The total capital return value is set at -21.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.98. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.