Surgery Partners Inc.’s (SGRY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has gone down by -8.11% for the week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month and a -5.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.03% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 2.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SGRY is $48.73, which is $11.91 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 66.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.64% of that float. The average trading volume for SGRY on July 28, 2023 was 706.12K shares.

SGRY stock's latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.51 in relation to its previous close of 39.26. However, the company has experienced a -8.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.26. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 34.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Evans Jason Eric, who sale 1,892 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Jun 29. After this action, Evans Jason Eric now owns 424,898 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $85,329 using the latest closing price.

Owens Bradley R., the National Group President of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,191 shares at $36.31 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Owens Bradley R. is holding 74,189 shares at $261,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.