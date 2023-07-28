Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a -3.68% drop in the past month, and a -22.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for EDTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for EDTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for EDTK is 10.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for EDTK on July 28, 2023 was 31.51K shares.

EDTK) stock’s latest price update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK)’s stock price has soared by 6.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDTK Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTK rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2475. In addition, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.44 for the present operating margin

+23.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stands at -6.07. The total capital return value is set at -1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53.

Based on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), the company’s capital structure generated 29.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.76. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.