Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) Stock: A 8.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, SFNC stock has gone up by 0.98%, with a monthly gain of 12.12% and a quarterly surge of 24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Simmons First National Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for SFNC’s stock, with a -2.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is above average at 10.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is $19.70, which is -$1.01 below the current market price. The public float for SFNC is 125.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SFNC on July 28, 2023 was 591.35K shares.

SFNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 19.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

SFNC Trading at 11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.25. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Brogdon James M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $14.98 back on May 12. After this action, Brogdon James M now owns 24,108 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $224,700 using the latest closing price.

Massanelli Stephen C, the SEVP of Simmons First National Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Massanelli Stephen C is holding 78,829 shares at $7,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corporation stands at +24.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.