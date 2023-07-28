Should You Invest in Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTH is $154.63, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for MTH is 36.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for MTH on July 28, 2023 was 377.39K shares.

MTH) stock’s latest price update

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH)’s stock price has increased by 8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 138.40. However, the company has seen a 6.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH’s stock has risen by 6.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.38% and a quarterly rise of 22.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Meritage Homes Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for MTH stock, with a simple moving average of 37.86% for the last 200 days.

MTH Trading at 13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.16. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 62.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Michael R. Odell, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $127.84 back on Apr 28. After this action, Michael R. Odell now owns 25,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $1,278,400 using the latest closing price.

Lord Phillippe, the Chief Executive Officer of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 3,900 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lord Phillippe is holding 42,760 shares at $491,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.