Should You Invest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PUCK is at 0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PUCK is 11.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for PUCK on July 28, 2023 was 26.82K shares.

PUCK) stock’s latest price update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCK)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 10.42. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PUCK’s Market Performance

PUCK’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.54% and a quarterly rise of 3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.05% for Goal Acquisitions Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for PUCK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

PUCK Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.03%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUCK rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Goal Acquisitions Corp. saw 3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PUCK

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.