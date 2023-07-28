Should You Invest in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DECK is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DECK is $613.00, which is $27.98 above the current market price. The public float for DECK is 25.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for DECK on July 28, 2023 was 453.76K shares.

DECK stock's latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 537.02. However, the company has seen a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Deckers Didn’t Offer Great Black Friday Deals. That’s Good News for the Stock.

DECK’s Market Performance

DECK’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.83% and a quarterly rise of 13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for DECK stock, with a simple moving average of 24.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $620 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

DECK Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $541.55. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Stefano Caroti, who sale 7,408 shares at the price of $490.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Stefano Caroti now owns 45,142 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $3,629,920 using the latest closing price.

Fasching Steven J., the Chief Financial Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $492.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Fasching Steven J. is holding 24,948 shares at $1,478,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 20.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.