Should You Invest in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Now?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPA is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPA is $148.93, which is $29.68 above the current market price. The public float for CPA is 28.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.01% of that float. The average trading volume for CPA on July 28, 2023 was 593.87K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPA) stock’s latest price update

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.85 in relation to its previous close of 119.41. However, the company has experienced a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPA’s Market Performance

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has experienced a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.79% rise in the past month, and a 37.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for CPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for CPA’s stock, with a 28.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $132 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CPA Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.30. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 42.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.