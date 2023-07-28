Should You Invest in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Now?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRS is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRS is $62.50, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for CRS is 47.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for CRS on July 28, 2023 was 408.05K shares.

CRS) stock’s latest price update

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS)’s stock price has increased by 2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 57.18. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRS’s Market Performance

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.85% gain in the past month and a 22.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for CRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for CRS’s stock, with a 29.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

CRS Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.44. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 59.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from SOCCI ELIZABETH A, who sale 5,722 shares at the price of $50.56 back on Feb 14. After this action, SOCCI ELIZABETH A now owns 11,755 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $289,322 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.90 for the present operating margin

+7.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 25.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.