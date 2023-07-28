Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG): A Technical Analysis

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) is $34.14, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for SHG is 424.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHG on July 28, 2023 was 126.34K shares.

SHG) stock’s latest price update

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG)’s stock price has soared by 3.62 in relation to previous closing price of 26.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHG’s Market Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) has experienced a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month, and a 4.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for SHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for SHG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.65% for the last 200 days.

SHG Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHG rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. stands at +13.72. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG), the company’s capital structure generated 296.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.81. Total debt to assets is 19.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.