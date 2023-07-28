Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is above average at 18.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is $25.83, which is -$0.84 below the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 83.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBCF on July 28, 2023 was 674.40K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SBCF) stock’s latest price update

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 27.01. However, the company has experienced a 2.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SBCF’s Market Performance

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has seen a 2.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.07% gain in the past month and a 25.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.59% for SBCF’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

SBCF Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.16. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E, who purchase 2,385 shares at the price of $20.66 back on May 02. After this action, FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E now owns 6,875 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, valued at $49,274 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Charles M, the Chairman, President & CEO of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, sale 4,697 shares at $30.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Shaffer Charles M is holding 60,891 shares at $144,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stands at +23.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.