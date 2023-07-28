Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has increased by 0.37 when compared to last closing price of 43.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STNG is $72.12, which is $28.79 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 48.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for STNG on July 28, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG’s stock has seen a 2.03% increase for the week, with a 0.32% rise in the past month and a -17.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for STNG’s stock, with a -15.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.79. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw -19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.