SAP SE (SAP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is above average at 59.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SAP SE (SAP) is $152.00, which is $18.22 above the current market price. The public float for SAP is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAP on July 28, 2023 was 931.93K shares.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 132.34, however, the company has experienced a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/20/23 that SAP Stock Falls as Earnings Miss Wall Street Estimates

SAP’s Market Performance

SAP’s stock has risen by 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.80% and a quarterly rise of 0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for SAP SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for SAP’s stock, with a 12.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAP Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.91. In addition, SAP SE saw 29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAP SE stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on SAP SE (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SAP SE (SAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.