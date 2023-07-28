Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is $56.81, which is $12.21 above the current market price. The public float for RCI is 376.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCI on July 28, 2023 was 298.20K shares.

The stock price of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) has plunged by -5.73 when compared to previous closing price of 46.08, but the company has seen a -2.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCI’s Market Performance

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.83% decline in the past month and a -10.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for RCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.67% for RCI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

RCI Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCI fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.99. In addition, Rogers Communications Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), the company’s capital structure generated 364.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 66.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 312.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.