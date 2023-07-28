Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): A Technical Analysis

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $312.81, which is -$16.31 below the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on July 28, 2023 was 730.16K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 333.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/29/23 that Automation Is the Future. Buy Rockwell Stock.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has fallen by -3.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.37% and a quarterly rise of 22.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for ROK’s stock, with a 17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.53. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Woods Isaac, who sale 150 shares at the price of $325.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Woods Isaac now owns 940 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $48,750 using the latest closing price.

Kulaszewicz Frank C, the Senior Vice President of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 7,729 shares at $310.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Kulaszewicz Frank C is holding 13,660 shares at $2,395,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.