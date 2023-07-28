Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) has plunged by -16.08 when compared to previous closing price of 2.83, but the company has seen a -22.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) by analysts is $3.38, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of REKR was 605.57K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stock saw an increase of -22.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.27% and a quarterly increase of 96.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.82% for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.02% for REKR stock, with a simple moving average of 64.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -22.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 97.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 1,918,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jun 23. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 8,007,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $2,513,731 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.