Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is 10.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGA is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) is $169.36, which is $27.9 above the current market price. The public float for RGA is 66.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On July 28, 2023, RGA’s average trading volume was 391.71K shares.

RGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 142.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGA’s Market Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has experienced a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a 1.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for RGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for RGA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $160 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

RGA Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.65. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from HUTTON WILLIAM L, who sale 345 shares at the price of $150.11 back on May 23. After this action, HUTTON WILLIAM L now owns 13,625 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, valued at $51,788 using the latest closing price.

HUTTON WILLIAM L, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy. of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, sale 1,952 shares at $150.03 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that HUTTON WILLIAM L is holding 13,970 shares at $292,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.99. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 95.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.87. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.