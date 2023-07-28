RB Global Inc. (RBA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RB Global Inc. (RBA) by analysts is $70.29, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 181.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RBA was 1.64M shares.

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 64.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.63% and a quarterly rise of 14.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for RB Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for RBA’s stock, with a 11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.52. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Fandozzi Ann, who purchase 18,522 shares at the price of $54.06 back on May 18. After this action, Fandozzi Ann now owns 116,607 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $1,001,299 using the latest closing price.

Elton Robert George, the Director of RB Global Inc., purchase 1,471 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Elton Robert George is holding 1,471 shares at $79,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc. (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.