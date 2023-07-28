Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has surged by 2.90 when compared to previous closing price of 59.25, but the company has seen a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is above average at 122.68x. The 36-month beta value for RMBS is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RMBS is $70.60, which is $9.53 above than the current price. The public float for RMBS is 107.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on July 28, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen a 3.88% increase in the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a 32.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for RMBS’s stock, with a 33.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.61. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 70.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Seraphin Luc, who sale 4,556 shares at the price of $49.39 back on May 15. After this action, Seraphin Luc now owns 255,332 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $225,017 using the latest closing price.

Seraphin Luc, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $47.98 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Seraphin Luc is holding 255,414 shares at $599,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.