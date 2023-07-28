QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) has increased by 3.70 when compared to last closing price of 49.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) is 8.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QCRH is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is $52.40, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for QCRH is 16.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On July 28, 2023, QCRH’s average trading volume was 73.95K shares.

QCRH’s Market Performance

QCRH’s stock has seen a 10.11% increase for the week, with a 21.92% rise in the past month and a 31.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for QCR Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.48% for QCRH’s stock, with a 9.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QCRH Trading at 21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCRH rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, QCR Holdings Inc. saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCRH starting from Ziegler Marie Z., who purchase 139 shares at the price of $47.60 back on Jul 20. After this action, Ziegler Marie Z. now owns 29,860 shares of QCR Holdings Inc., valued at $6,616 using the latest closing price.

HELLING LARRY J, the CEO, QCRH & CRBT of QCR Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that HELLING LARRY J is holding 27,643 shares at $39,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for QCR Holdings Inc. stands at +26.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.60. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH), the company’s capital structure generated 107.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.79. Total debt to assets is 10.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.