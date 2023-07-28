Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): A Technical Analysis

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is $86.79, which is $22.19 above the current market price. The public float for PDS is 13.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDS on July 28, 2023 was 56.35K shares.

The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) has increased by 6.65 when compared to last closing price of 59.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PDS’s Market Performance

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) has seen a 11.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.37% gain in the past month and a 20.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for PDS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.21% for PDS’s stock, with a 3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PDS Trading at 29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +35.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDS rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.84. In addition, Precision Drilling Corporation saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.01 for the present operating margin

+13.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precision Drilling Corporation stands at -2.12. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44.

Based on Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.39. Total debt to assets is 35.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.