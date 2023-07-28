PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) has dropped by -1.35 compared to previous close of 23.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PWSC is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PWSC is $26.21, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for PWSC on July 28, 2023 was 831.87K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PWSC stock saw an increase of 0.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.41% and a quarterly increase of 11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.83% for PWSC’s stock, with a 14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at 18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 19,169 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Jun 28. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 200,623,713 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $364,403 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 4,532 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 200,623,713 shares at $86,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.