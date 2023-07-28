Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, POWI stock has gone up by 2.43%, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly surge of 27.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Power Integrations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for POWI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Right Now?

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) by analysts is $95.50, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for POWI is 56.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of POWI was 411.56K shares.

POWI) stock’s latest price update

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI)’s stock price has soared by 3.02 in relation to previous closing price of 91.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $82 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

POWI Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.69. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from Yee Yang Chiah, who sale 1,381 shares at the price of $91.43 back on Jun 15. After this action, Yee Yang Chiah now owns 34,474 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $126,264 using the latest closing price.

Matthews David MH, the Chief Technical Officer of Power Integrations Inc., sale 4,429 shares at $88.55 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Matthews David MH is holding 89,193 shares at $392,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.