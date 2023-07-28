Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PLTK stock has gone down by -1.37%, with a monthly gain of 2.87% and a quarterly surge of 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for PLTK’s stock, with a 19.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLTK is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLTK is $14.33, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTK on July 28, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 12.26, but the company has seen a -1.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 43.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 78,810,506 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Apr 26. After this action, Chau On now owns 2,000,000 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $624,967,313 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Chau On is holding 80,810,506 shares at $3,520,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.