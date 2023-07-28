Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, PTN stock has gone down by -9.80%, with a monthly decline of -14.02% and a quarterly plunge of -22.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Palatin Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.62% for PTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for PTN is 10.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTN on July 28, 2023 was 56.58K shares.

PTN) stock’s latest price update

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.36 in comparison to its previous close of 2.03, however, the company has experienced a -9.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on June 05th of the previous year 2015.

PTN Trading at -18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTN fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Palatin Technologies Inc. saw -28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTN starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who sale 200 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 21. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 41,420 shares of Palatin Technologies Inc., valued at $594 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTN

Equity return is now at value -573.20, with -97.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.