Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 19.36. However, the company has seen a 3.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OM is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OM is $29.60, which is $9.62 above the current price. The public float for OM is 47.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OM on July 28, 2023 was 462.96K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stock saw a decrease of 3.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.20% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Outset Medical Inc. (OM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for OM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

OM Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Brottem John L., who sale 1,415 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 19. After this action, Brottem John L. now owns 58,945 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $28,300 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 409,489 shares at $417,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.