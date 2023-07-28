O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORLY is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORLY is $1007.45, which is $73.89 above the current price. The public float for ORLY is 60.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORLY on July 28, 2023 was 451.20K shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 965.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that O’Reilly Automotive Stock Just Got a New Bull

ORLY’s Market Performance

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has seen a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.69% decline in the past month and a 2.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for ORLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for ORLY’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $995 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

ORLY Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $954.63. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from OREILLY LAWRENCE P, who sale 1,650 shares at the price of $935.00 back on May 25. After this action, OREILLY LAWRENCE P now owns 155,699 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., valued at $1,542,750 using the latest closing price.

OREILLY LAWRENCE P, the Director of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., sale 550 shares at $935.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that OREILLY LAWRENCE P is holding 51,958 shares at $514,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

+48.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stands at +15.08. The total capital return value is set at 52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.07. Equity return is now at value -176.70, with 17.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.