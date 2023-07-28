Onto Innovation Inc.’s (ONTO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has seen a 11.88% increase in the past week, with a 4.00% gain in the past month, and a 48.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for ONTO’s stock, with a 37.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is above average at 29.22x. The 36-month beta value for ONTO is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ONTO is $128.00, which is $3.5 above than the current price. The public float for ONTO is 48.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on July 28, 2023 was 327.89K shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)’s stock price has increased by 8.52 compared to its previous closing price of 108.09. However, the company has seen a 11.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONTO Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.03. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 72.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Jin Ju, who sale 3,231 shares at the price of $105.17 back on Jun 15. After this action, Jin Ju now owns 10,254 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $339,804 using the latest closing price.

Jin Ju, the SVP & GM, IBU of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 1,232 shares at $107.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Jin Ju is holding 13,485 shares at $132,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.55 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +22.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.