Olo Inc. (OLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 7.36, however, the company has experienced a 3.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLO is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Olo Inc. (OLO) is $9.40, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 101.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.79% of that float. On July 28, 2023, OLO’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO’s stock has seen a 3.50% increase for the week, with a 13.52% rise in the past month and a 6.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for Olo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.22% for OLO’s stock, with a -0.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

OLO Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Jun 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 302,546 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $60,700 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 374,081 shares at $57,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olo Inc. (OLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.