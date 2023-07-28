OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has increased by 23.28 when compared to last closing price of 1.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OKYO is at -0.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKYO is $0.07, The public float for OKYO is 25.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for OKYO on July 28, 2023 was 98.96K shares.

OKYO’s Market Performance

OKYO’s stock has seen a 54.10% increase for the week, with a 57.12% rise in the past month and a 48.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.97% for OKYO Pharma Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.24% for OKYO’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKYO Trading at 40.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.42%, as shares surge +63.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +54.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2321. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

The total capital return value is set at -148.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.