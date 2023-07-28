Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is 52.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPI is 1.20.

The average price recommended by analysts for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is $10.50, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. On July 28, 2023, OPI’s average trading volume was 998.89K shares.

OPI stock's latest price update

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 7.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OPI’s Market Performance

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has experienced a -10.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.18% drop in the past month, and a 13.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for OPI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -44.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.