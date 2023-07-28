New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a 2.40% increase in the past week, with a 11.47% gain in the past month, and a 1.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.75% for NEWR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is $86.38, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 57.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On July 28, 2023, NEWR’s average trading volume was 821.24K shares.

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 75.10. However, the company has seen a 2.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/23 that Software Company New Relic in Talks to Be Sold

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.04. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $65.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,100,958 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $983,094 using the latest closing price.

Dodds Mark, the Chief Revenue Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 9,008 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Dodds Mark is holding 13,143 shares at $612,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.