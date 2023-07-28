NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has decreased by -5.67 when compared to last closing price of 17.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NEO is $21.64, which is $5.45 above the current price. The public float for NEO is 125.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on July 28, 2023 was 888.00K shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stock saw an increase of -4.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.29% and a quarterly increase of 14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for NEO’s stock, with a 20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEO Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 78.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.