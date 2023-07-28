Navigating the Volatility of Farmland Partners Inc.’s (FPI) Stock

The stock of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has gone down by -10.41% for the week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month and a 14.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for FPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.18% for FPI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is above average at 69.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is $13.13, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for FPI is 50.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FPI on July 28, 2023 was 393.87K shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)’s stock price has plunge by -11.50relation to previous closing price of 13.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Farmland Becomes Flashpoint in U.S.-China Relations

FPI Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc. saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from WISE MURRAY R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.66 back on Mar 16. After this action, WISE MURRAY R now owns 199,846 shares of Farmland Partners Inc., valued at $96,600 using the latest closing price.

WISE MURRAY R, the Director of Farmland Partners Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WISE MURRAY R is holding 189,846 shares at $198,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.80 for the present operating margin

+65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc. stands at +18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.95. Total debt to assets is 37.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.