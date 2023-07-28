Navigating the Volatility of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) Stock

In the past week, DV stock has gone down by -1.28%, with a monthly gain of 6.48% and a quarterly surge of 35.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for DV’s stock, with a 38.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $42.75, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on July 28, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 40.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 83.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $40.32 back on Jul 25. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $443,635 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 750 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 129,371 shares at $30,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.