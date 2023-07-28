MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) is $3.00, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for LIFW is 2.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIFW on July 28, 2023 was 168.53K shares.

The stock price of MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) has dropped by -10.57 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIFW’s Market Performance

LIFW’s stock has fallen by -22.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.00% and a quarterly drop of -71.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.16% for MSP Recovery Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.18% for LIFW’s stock, with a -77.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at -51.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -42.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -22.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2741. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc. saw -87.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of MSP Recovery Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

The total capital return value is set at -1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.