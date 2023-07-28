Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is above average at 20.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is $345.56, which is $35.73 above the current market price. The public float for MOH is 57.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOH on July 28, 2023 was 515.44K shares.

The stock price of Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) has plunged by -1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 311.17, but the company has seen a -3.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOH’s Market Performance

MOH’s stock has fallen by -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.71% and a quarterly rise of 11.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Molina Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for MOH stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $310 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

MOH Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.65. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc. saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from COOPERMAN DANIEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $276.77 back on Mar 03. After this action, COOPERMAN DANIEL now owns 4,944 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,383,830 using the latest closing price.

Russo Marc, the EVP, Health Plans of Molina Healthcare Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $351.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Russo Marc is holding 15,513 shares at $526,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.01. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 84.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.84. Total debt to assets is 20.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.